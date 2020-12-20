BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots showed up for work at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and unsurprisingly, quarterback Cam Newton was wearing the fanciest clothing.
While Newton’s and the Patriots’ season has not gone as well as either party would have preferred, the quarterback never misses an opportunity to walk the runway prior to kickoff.
For this one, Newton put forth a little bit of Miami style, going with a light blue motif and — of course — a custom hat to match.
The gallery on Patriots.com shows that most of Newton’s teammates opted for T-shirts or sweatshirts, but it wouldn’t be Sunday if Newton didn’t arrive in his best clothing.
Newton had one of his best performances of the season against the Dolphins, all the way back in Week 1. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards while rushing for 75 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the 21-11 Patriots victory.