Kyrie Irving Cleanses Court In Return To BostonBrooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving appeared to perform a spiritual ritual on the new Boston Garden court on Friday night.

Celtics Ready For Kyrie's Nets -- And An Empty TD GardenOn Friday night, the Celtics will play a game at the TD Garden for the first time in nine months. But that's not the only "first" that the team will experience.

Patriots Week 15 Injury Report: Damien Harris Among 14 Players Questionable Vs. DolphinsPatriots running back Damien Harris -- New England's leading rusher this season -- is among the 14 players listed as questionable for Sunday's tilt with the Miami Dolphins.

NBA Eastern Conference Preview: Where Do Celtics Stack Up?The Eastern Conference has loads of talent and is wide open heading into the 2020-21 NBA season.

Patriots-Dolphins Week 15 News, Notes & Fun FactsWBZ-TV's Levan Reid brings you everything you need to know heading into Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins clash in Miami.