BOSTON (CBS)– Five Massachusetts State Representatives have asked Gov. Charlie Baker to shut down non-essential indoor activities. Rep. Mike Connolly, Rep. Tami Gouveia, Rep. Jack Lewis, Rep. Michelle Duois, and Rep. Denise Provost signed the letter.
While they said they appreciated Baking “implementing a modest rollback of the reopening by moving those communities that were in Phase 3, Step 2 back to Phase 3 Step 1 — unfortunately, we believe a lot more has to be done to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
The letter cited the increase in COVID cases and wastewater data.
Until COVID vaccines R here we need leaders to make tough choices to protect health so once again I join w @MikeConnollyMA, Dr. @TamiGouveiaMA, @RepJackLewis, @RepDuBois, & Rep. Provost to call on @MassGovernor to shutdown indoor dining, casinos & nonessential indoor activities. pic.twitter.com/NqNNlms7NP
— Michelle DuBois (@RepDuBois) December 17, 2020
“As we advocate for further rollbacks, in the absence of sufficient federal air, we recognize further restrictions will cause even more economic harm to some of our vulnerable residents and small businesses, and we know you are cognizant of this fact…That’s why we stand ready to support efforts to fund a state-level relief package that helps keeps essential workers safe, encourages more people to stay home, and provides a lifeline to our working families and small businesses,” the letter continued.