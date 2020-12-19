BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

“At the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician for the continuity of government, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday,” said Sen. Warren in a tweet with a picture of her getting the vaccine. “The vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives.”

At the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician for the continuity of government, I received the first of two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. The vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives. pic.twitter.com/d1lyB8lYYs — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2020

Sen. Markey echoed the same sentiment in a tweet on Saturday, saying, “We will save lives with this safe, effective vaccine.”

Today I got the first of two shots of the #COVID19 vaccine at the advice of the Office of the Attending physician for the continuity of government. We will save lives with this safe, effective vaccine. pic.twitter.com/UlRNgT7iMV — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) December 19, 2020

All members of Congress are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Warren and Markey are in Washington this weekend, as lawmakers try to negotiate a coronavirus relief package.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have been publicly announced their vaccinations in recent days to draw public support for the shot.

Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated on live television on Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Utah Senator Mitt Romney – two more Republicans – announced via Twitter that they got the vaccination.

High-profile Democrats such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also announced they received the shot.