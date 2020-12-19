MELROSE (CBS) – Melrose Police are investigating a robbery at a Santander Bank on Saturday morning where an unarmed man allegedly demanded that the bank teller put money in a brown paper CVS bag.
The incident occurred around 9 a.m. at the Santander Bank in Melrose on 492 Main Street. There were no injuries and no weapon was shown.
The suspect was described to police as a white man in the 45-to-50 age range. He was wearing a gray zip-up sweatshirt, gray pants and a knit cap. After securing what the police say was a “quantity of cash” from the bank, he fled northbound on Main Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.