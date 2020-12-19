Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,995 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 47 more deaths in Massachusetts on Saturday.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.01%, marking the fourth consecutive day the seven-day average is above 6.0%.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 306,928 while the total number of deaths is 11,405.
There were 80,214 total new tests reported.
There are 1,927 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday, an increase of 53 since Friday. There are 383 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 81,282 active cases in Massachusetts.