CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A man has serious, life-threatening injuries after he was pinned by his equipment while removing snow in Chelmsford, police said. Around 8:50 a.m., a worker in an Alpine Lane commercial building called 911 after hearing a man yell for help.
First responders found the 30-year-old Lowell man behind the building, pinned between one of the arms of a skid-steer loader and one of its tires.
He was freed and rushed to Lowell General Hospital with the assistance of Lowell General Hospital Advanced Life Support Paramedics. Later on, he was med-flighted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
Police said the man was working by himself and this appears to be an accident.
The man was not identified but is employed by Romero’s Landscaping out of Chelmsford.