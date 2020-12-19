NEEDHAM (CBS) – Christmas is coming early to thousands of children in Greater Boston and beyond, all thanks to Hope & Comfort, a non-profit that collects and distributes basic hygiene products to children and young adults who could use a little extra help this holiday season.
“There are about 250,000 children in Massachusetts that are hygiene insecure. That means they wake up each day having be worried about how they look, smell and feel because they can’t afford a simple bar of soap,” Jeff Feingold, President and Founder of Hope & Comfort.
Feingold says coronavirus has made matters worse. Over the weekend, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, deodorant and all types of hygiene products were being loaded up to be delivered to Beacon Academy in Boston.
“This new collaboration is just great where we can meet the needs of the girls in the class now,” said Gretchen Warland of the Beacon Academy in Boston.
Due to COVID-19, Hope & Comfort has received a ton of requests. They’ve already distributed more than 1.5 million products. Normally, this warehouse is full, but inventory is very low.
“We need as much help as we can get. Whether it be monetary support to run our programs and purchase items. We want to end hygiene insecurity and solve this problem and move on, but unfortunately the need is great and today it certainly feels great to know we can help out,” Feingold said.
Hope & Comfort works in conjunction with more than 150 non-profits across the state.