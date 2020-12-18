Patriots-Dolphins Week 15 PredictionsThe Dolphins need a win to keep their hold on a Wild Card spot. The Patriots need a win to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

Cam Newton Enjoyed His First New England Snow DayCam Newton got his first New England snow day on Thursday, and the quarterback loved every second of it.

Chiefs-Saints Preview: New Orleans Has 'To Find A Way To Slow Down Kansas City,' Says CBS's Andrew CatalonCan the New Orleans Saints keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, or at least slow them down enough?

Patriots-Dolphins What To Watch For: Show Us What You GotThe Patriots are still going to try to win games, but they should be focused on seeing what they have for the future.

NFL Week 15 NFC West Picks: 'The 49ers Are Going In The Wrong Direction,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellThe Rams and Seahawks sit atop the NFC West, with all four teams technically still in playoff contention.