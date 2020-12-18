AMES, Iowa (CBS) — The secret to keeping your brain sharp? Wine and cheese, according to a study from Iowa State University.
Researchers said cheese protects from age-related cognitive issues like Alzheimer’s Disease, and red wine can also improve cognitive functions.
The study was done over the course of 10 years, testing people’s ability to think on the fly. It was the largest-scale study of its kind.
“I was pleasantly surprised that our results suggest that responsibly eating cheese and drinking red wine daily are not just good for helping us cope with our current COVID-19 pandemic, but perhaps also dealing with an increasingly complex world that never seems to slow down,” assistant Iowa State professor Auriel Willette said in a statement.
But the researchers said more clinical trials are needed to find out if simply changing our diets could really help our brains.