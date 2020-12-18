BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is among a number of states who say they’ve been told to expect fewer doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine next week.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Health told WBZ-TV the CDC informed them that the shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine has been reduced to about 42,900 doses. That down from the state’s original order of nearly 60,000 doses.
No official explanation has been given but the White House downplayed the risk of delays while Pfizer said its production levels have not changed.
“”Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” the company said in a statement.