BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry’s trainer had some interesting comments earlier this week, essentially blaming Cam Newton for the wide receiver’s struggles this season. That had Harry clearing the air with Newton as the team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Harry’s trainer, Rischad Whitfield, threw a lot of the blame for the receiver’s lack of production on Newton — comments he later denied making and accused The Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna of misquoting him — Harry said Thursday that those comments do not reflect his own feelings toward the New England quarterback.

Harry has spoken to Newton since Whitfield’s comments hit social media on Wednesday to make sure that Newton knows they didn’t come from him.

“I just let him know and made sure he knew that whatever was said — I don’t know what was said — nothing came from me,” explained Harry. “Rischad hasn’t said anything like that to me. It doesn’t sound to me like that exact statement is something that he would say. I don’t know if it was taken out of context or what happened, but I do know that conversation never came from me. It was never anything that I was even aware of until I saw it on social media.”

Harry has spoken about Newton’s leadership and guidance numerous times throughout the season, and heaped some more praise on the veteran quarterback on Thursday.

“He’s been great. He’s really gone out of his way and really made a conscious effort to make sure that he’s doing everything he can to help me,” he said of Newton. “Just kind of mentoring me throughout this whole season, and he’s been a huge help to me up to this point.”

Harry has 29 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his 11 games this season.