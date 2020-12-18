BOSTON (CBS/AP) – The FDA gave Moderna emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine Friday and shipments will begin this weekend.
The federal government says it has nearly 5.9 million doses of the vaccine ready to be delivered next week.
Massachusetts is expected to get 120,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine in the next few weeks. They’ll be sent to hospitals, community health centers, and other large ambulatory care practices, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.
Moderna’s shot provided 94% protection against COVID-19 in the Cambridge company’s ongoing study of 30,000 people. A panel of FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote Thursday, ruled that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up.
Moderna’s vaccine is easier to distribute than Pfizer’s because it doesn’t require special freezers. Pfizer requires 21 days between the two vaccinations, while Moderna’s shots are separated by 28 days.
Moderna’s vaccine is the same type as Pfizer’s, made with the same technology. They aren’t made with the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance anyone could catch it from the shots. Instead, the vaccine contains a piece of genetic code that trains the immune system to recognize the spiked protein on the surface of the virus.
