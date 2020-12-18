CHELSEA (CBS) – How do you know what local food pantries need? There’s a website for that, all thanks to Holliston High School senior Akshara Shankar.
On Friday, some of the site’s benefits were on full display in Chelsea. Akshara’s group went to the Chelsea Collaborative with car loads of items for the charity. There was food, toys, and clothes.
“Jobs are plummeting and so many people just don’t have enough food to eat or even enough money for buying Christmas gifts or paying their rent,” Akshara said. “So Chelsea Collaborative is trying to raise money as well as gifts for bringing some sort of normalcy during this time for kids in the community.”
She says her website, Many Hands Food Pantry, has connected more than 2,000 donors to the needs of 25 pantries.