WBZ Evening News Update For December 18Mashpee man has been charged for the murder of his mother; More than 5,600 new COVID-19 cases in Mass.; The number of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines allotted to Massachusetts has been reduced; Woman hospitalized after awning collapse in Medford; Latest weather forecast.

Vermont Family Surprised By Wall Of Snow Outside Home After Nor'easterThe Saperstones knew it would be a big storm. They just didn’t know how big until the snow started falling late Wednesday night in Ludlow, Vermont. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For December 18Eric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

The Great Conjunction: Jupiter, Saturn To Form 'Christmas Star' In Rare Double Planet EventOn December 21st these two giant planets will appear closer together in our sky than any time in the prior 400 years! WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff reports.

BPD Launches Internal Investigation Over Body Camera Footage From ProtestsThe investigation stems from the release of body camera footage from the night protests broke out in Boston over the killing of George Floyd.

