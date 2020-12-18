BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots running back Damien Harris — New England’s leading rusher this season — is among the 14 players listed as questionable for Sunday’s tilt with the Miami Dolphins.
Harris was once again limited at Friday’s practice, and is 50-50 to play come Sunday afternoon. Harris did not appear on the injury report to start the week, but returned Thursday with an ankle injury.
For the season, Harris has rushed for 691 yards on 137 carries, averaging 5.0 yards per attempt. He has a pair of rushing touchdowns on the year.
The one change from Thursday to Friday was that offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor returned to practice in a limited capacity after he missed all of Thursday’s session. Here is the full list of Patriots who are considered questionable for Sunday’s game:
DL Adam Butler (shoulder)
DL Byron Cowart (back)
OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
OL Justin Herron (ankle)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
CB Jonathan Jones (neck)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)
WR Matthew Slater (knee)
RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)
RB James White (foot)
Miami listed nine players as questionable, including a pair of former Patriots in Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts:
RB Salvon Ahmed (shoulder)
LB Jerome Baker (knee)
G Ereck Flowers (ankle)
TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)
WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring)
S Bobby McCain (ankle)
WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)
LB Elandon Roberts (chest)
LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)
Both Parker and Gesicki left Miami’s loss to the Chiefs last Sunday with their injuries.
Sunday's Patriots-Dolphins clash kickoff is set for 1 p.m.