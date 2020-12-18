BOSTON (CBS) — Don’t expect a public coronavirus vaccination from Gov. Charlie Baker. The governor said he intends to get the vaccine when he qualifies, not any sooner.

“We talked a little bit about the idea of doing a public vaccination and I think we came to the conclusion that there are plenty of people who can do public vaccinations who would be a lot more important than me,” said Baker Friday. “I don’t really think of myself as somebody who should get vaccinated before I actually qualify as an individual and I don’t think me getting vaccinated publicly would make any difference relative to a lot of the other people who I think people would take far more seriously and appreciate seeing them get vaccinated first.”

He also cited a survey that said the public doesn’t trust elected politicians much when it comes to the safety and efficacy of a vaccine.

Baker argued public opinion should be more swayed by the image of health care workers receiving the vaccine.

Multiple Massachusetts hospitals have begun administering the vaccine to staff.

Vaccinations in long-term care facilities will begin the week of Dec. 28. CVS and Walgreens will be sending teams out to the facilities to accomplish this.

On Thursday, there were 4,985 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported and 44 more deaths in Massachusetts. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 6.02%.