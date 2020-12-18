BOSTON (CBS) – If you saved your holiday shopping for the last minute, don’t panic. There are plenty of ways you can get what you need, and still support local businesses.
POPPORTUNITY WINTER MARKET
This weekend is your last chance to check out the Popportunity Winter Market at Starlight Square in Cambridge. It’s all outdoors and set up in the style of a farmers market. With more than 40 local businesses and artists participating, there is plenty of variety.
https://www.starlightsquare.org/popportunity
84 Bishop Allen Drive, Cambridge
Saturdays and Sundays 11am – 5pm
HOLIDAY MARKET
Six Bridges Gallery in Maynard is hosting a holiday market through December 30. Their selection includes jewelry, ceramics, paints, books and photographs. The best part is that all of the work is done by local artists. Private shopping is also available by appointment.
http://6bridges.gallery
63 Nason Street, Maynard
Sat: 10-5, Sun: 12-4, Weds, Fri: 12-5, Thurs 12/24: 12-2
ALWAYSFITS.COM
AlwaysFits.com is an online gift shop based in Beverly, with unique items that include games and puzzles, oven mitts, and greeting cards. Their gifts are eclectic and perfect for someone with a good sense of humor.
https://alwaysfits.com