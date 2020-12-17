BOSTON (CBS) – Most of Massachusetts is getting hit with a lot of snow Thursday. The storm is expected to bring 16 inches or more to many towns. It could be the biggest storm we’ve seen in the last few years.

It all started late Wednesday and should end by Thursday evening.

Here’s a timeline for this nor’easter.

Wednesday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The first flakes arrived around 6 p.m. Wednesday in southwest Connecticut and by 10 p.m. in northeast (Essex County) Massachusetts.

This storm delivered a classic “front-end thump” of snow. It came in like a wall and snowfall rates almost immediately reach 1-to-2 inches per hour. Roads became covered and travel was hazardous within the first few hours.

Wednesday 10 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m.

The first 2-to-5 hours of this storm delivered the heaviest snow of the entire storm and perhaps as much as half the entire forecast accumulation.

Thursday morning

By 4-to-5 a.m., the “thump” was over and the snow settled in to a moderate and steady intensity for the rest of the morning.

Thursday afternoon

During the afternoon, we will be left with light to moderate snow bands, gradually decreasing in coverage and 80-90 percent of the accumulation will be over by midday Thursday.

After 4 p.m. Thursday

After 4 p.m. just a few leftover coastal flurries and it will be cleanup time!

Keep in mind, the snow will be light and fluffy west of I-95 and much heavier and wetter inside I-95 including the coastline and most of southeastern Massachusetts.

