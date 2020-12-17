(CBS) — Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown is wrapping up his time as ambassador to New Zealand by rocking out before his return to the United States.
Brown on Thursday shared a Facebook photo of himself playing the electric guitar in front of a giant American flag, saying it was his “last day of official work” in the country “and then my band had our final kickass gig.”
New Zealand is one of the few countries where life is largely back to normal following a strict lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
“Looking forward to leaving this amazing Summer sunny weather and coming back to over a foot of Winter snow,” Brown wrote, referring to the nor’easter that slammed the region Thursday. “No, really I am.”
Brown said he’s looking forward to being back home with his family.
The former senator is set to become the next president and dean of New England Law Boston. WBZ-TV reported last year that some students were not happy about the news because of Brown’s support for President Donald Trump.
Brown told WBZ political analyst Jon Keller in May that he has a five-year commitment with the school and running for elected office again is “far from my mind.”