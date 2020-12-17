Comments
MENDON (CBS) – Mendon-Upton Regional School District Superintendent Joseph Maruszczak got creative to announce that students were getting a snow day during Thursday’s nor’easter that dumped a foot of snow on much of the region.
Maruszczak posted a “fireside chat” on YouTube.
With flames roaring in the fireplace beside him and a cup of hot cocoa in his hand, Maruszczak announced there would be a full snow day on Thursday.
“And I mean, like, a real snow day. None of this remote learning stuff. I think we all need a little bit of a break from the screens, and we need to just have a little of fun in the snow and enjoy some hot cocoa,” he said.