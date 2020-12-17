BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire urged drivers to stay off the roads as dozens of crashes have been reported during Thursday’s snow storm.
Massachusetts State Police said “the roads are not clear” and asked drivers to stay home if they can.
State Police said they have responded to multiple spin outs as about a foot of snow fell through much of the region.
Around 11 a.m., troopers were called to the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Charlton for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and car. The driver of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.
Melrose firefighters said they were called to “multiple incidents” across the city.
In New Hampshire, State Police said that as of 9 a.m., they had responded to over 120 crashes and disabled vehicles.
Members of #NHSP #TroopD are on scene with a rollover crash involving a @NewHampshireDOT plow truck in Grantham, #NH. Fortunately, there are no injuries.
Please #slowdown when operating around the plow trucks and give them extra room.
Among them was a rollover crash involving a New Hampshire Department of Transportation plow truck in Grantham. No one was hurt.