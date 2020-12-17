WEATHER ALERTMajor Winter Storm Dumping More Than A Foot Of Snow On Massachusetts
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Massachusetts State Police, New Hampshire News, New Hampshire State Police

BOSTON (CBS) – Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire urged drivers to stay off the roads as dozens of crashes have been reported during Thursday’s snow storm.

Massachusetts State Police said “the roads are not clear” and asked drivers to stay home if they can.

State Police said they have responded to multiple spin outs as about a foot of snow fell through much of the region.

Around 11 a.m., troopers were called to the westbound side of the Mass Pike in Charlton for a crash involving a tractor-trailer and car. The driver of the car was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Melrose firefighters respond to a downed pole during the storm. (Image Credit: Melrose Firefighters)

Melrose firefighters said they were called to “multiple incidents” across the city.

In New Hampshire, State Police said that as of 9 a.m., they had responded to over 120 crashes and disabled vehicles.

Among them was a rollover crash involving a New Hampshire Department of Transportation plow truck in Grantham. No one was hurt.

CBSBoston.com Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply