STURBRIDGE (CBS) –JCPenney is closing more stores in the coming months, including one in Massachusetts. A company spokeswoman confirmed to WBZ-TV that its Sturbridge location will soon be shutting its doors.
JCPenney filed for bankruptcy in May, citing the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company plans to close 200 stores through the rest of the year, and recently announced 15 more store closures which included the Sturbridge Plaza location.
“As part of our store optimization strategy that began in June with our financial restructuring, we have made the decision to close an additional 15 stores,” JCPenney stated. “These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March.”
Click here for a list of the new closures.
JCPenney still has locations in Peabody, Wareham, North Dartmouth, North Attleboro, Marlboro, Leominster, Holyoke and Hadley.