BOSTON (CBS) – The biggest snow storm in nearly three years hit southern New England Thursday with snow falling at 3-to-4 inches per hour in some towns.
Here are the latest snowfall totals in Massachusetts from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Grafton 10.5 inches
Walpole 9.4
Westboro 9.2
Natick 9.1
Hopkinton 9.0
Blackstone 8.8
Ashland 8.7
Reading 8.5
Haverhill 8.0
Topsfield 8.0
Milton 7.8
Hanover 7.5
Boxford 7.0
Taunton 7.0
Boston 6.8