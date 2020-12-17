Comments
DEDHAM (CBS) – Dedham Police say a driver was “educated” about the dangers of failing to clear your car roof after being stopped during Thursday’s nor’easter.
Police warned that failure to clear your vehicle complete isn’t just unsafe – it could also lead to a citation for impeded operation or unsecured load.
A Dedham officer stopped a car Thursday with a roof full of snow.
“Officer Cullinane educated an operator on this subject earlier today,” Dedham Police tweeted.