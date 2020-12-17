BOSTON (CBS) — One of college football’s best tight ends is ready to make the jump to the NFL.
Boston College tight end Hunter Long shared on social media on Thursday that he will leave The Heights and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I am officially entering my name for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Long wrote. “The journey is just beginning.”
80 out ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/EZIS6zVYkN
— Hunter Long (@HunterLong80) December 17, 2020
An Exeter, New Hampshire native, Long caught 57 passes for 685 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games in the 2020 season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, he caught 28 passes for 509 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games.
The 6-foot-5, 253-pound Long graduated from Deerfield Academy in Massachusetts before attending BC.
“To my brothers at BC, I would not have wanted to play next to anyone else,” Long said in his announcement. The brotherhood we formed will last forever and I can’t wait to watch you all achieve greatness.”