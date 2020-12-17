ASHBY (CBS) – Police arrested an accused drunk driver after they say he crashed into an auto shop and ran off, leaving behind his driver’s license.
A car slammed into G&M Automotive on Fitchburg State Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday. There was heavy damage to the building and multiple vehicles that were inside.
The driver ran away after the crash, but left his license inside the 2003 Subaru Forester. Police were able to identify 38-year-old Damon Thomas Wuth as the driver.
When officers went to Wuth’s home, they found him inside. He agreed to take a breath test and authorities said his blood alcohol content was .224.
Wuth, who had multiple cuts from broken glass, was taken to Leominster Hospital for treatment.
He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
Wuth is expected to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Friday.