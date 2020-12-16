(MARE) – Amy is a bright, articulate, and charismatic girl of Caucasian descent who is extremely perceptive. She is also understanding and empathetic of other people’s struggles. Amy gets along well with other children and likes to spend time playing with her peers. She also enjoys playing video games and Roblox and loves to drink tea. When she grows up, she hopes to be a singer and a dancer. Amy does well in a public school setting, where she receives extra supports. Amy’s biggest wish is to be a part of a family that says “I love you.”

Legally freed for adoption, Amy would bring joy to a loving and consistent family. Her social worker is seeking a home for her with two parents and either no other children in the home or with children who are older than Amy. She will do best in a supportive family that can provide her with structure and consistency. Amy’s social worker feels that it would be ideal for Amy to be matched with a family in Massachusetts. If the family is not in Massachusetts, they must be able to facilitate visits between Amy and her older brother and younger sister.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.