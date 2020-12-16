BOSTON (CBS) – Most of Massachusetts is about to get hit with a lot of snow Thursday. The storm is expected to bring 16 inches or more to many towns. It could be the biggest storm we’ve seen in the last few years.

It will all start late Wednesday and should end by Thursday afternoon.

Here’s a timeline for this nor’easter.

Wednesday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The first flakes arrive around 7 p.m. in southwest Connecticut. By 10 p.m. most of Massachusetts will see snow. The first two-to-four hours will be a front-end thump of an inch or two an hour.

Midnight

Snowfall becomes steady after midnight in all of southern New England.

Thursday 2 a.m. to 10 a.m.

This is when the heaviest snow falls on Thursday.

Thursday 10 a.m.

Intensity lessens around this time, and we’ll likely done with 80-to-90 percent of the accumulation at that point.

Thursday 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

We’ll see scattered light to moderate snow bands, gradually decreasing in coverage.

After 4 p.m.

Just a few leftover coastal flurries. Time to get outside with the shovel and snowblower.

Keep in mind, the snow will be light and fluffy west of I-95 and much heavier and wetter inside I-95 including the coastline and most of southeastern Massachusetts.

