TAUNTON (CBS/AP) – Police arrested 26-year-old Kali Hollingsworth and charged him with the November murder of Jean Carlos Quinones-Lopez, who was killed months after he had been released from prison when the Supreme Judicial Court overturned his murder conviction.
Lopez, 30, was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside his Taunton home on Myrtle Street on November 3.
Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced on Wednesday that Hollingsworth was arrested around 5 a.m. outside his mother’s School Street home in Taunton “without incident.”
Hollingsworth was charged with murder and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.
Lopez was released from prison in March after the Supreme Judicial Court overturned his conviction, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he was at the 2010 murder scene.
The district attorney’s office said after the shooting it was too soon to say whether Lopez’s killing is connected to the 2010 homicide.
