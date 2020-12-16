WEATHER ALERTMajor Winter Storm Could Bring More Than 16 Inches Of Snow To Massachusetts
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the December 16-17 storm.

The major winter storm is expected to bring 10-16 inches of snow to much of Massachusetts.

BELMONT: Parking ban from 12 a.m. Thursday until further notice

BOSTON: Snow emergency and parking ban starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday

FALL RIVER: Parking ban from 3 p.m. Wednesday until further notice

MEDFORD: Snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m.

NASHUA, N.H.: Snow emergency from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

NEW BEDFORD: Parking ban starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday

SOMERVILLE: Snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday

WORCESTER: Winter parking ban starting Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

