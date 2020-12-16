Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the December 16-17 storm.
The major winter storm is expected to bring 10-16 inches of snow to much of Massachusetts.
BELMONT: Parking ban from 12 a.m. Thursday until further notice
BOSTON: Snow emergency and parking ban starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday
FALL RIVER: Parking ban from 3 p.m. Wednesday until further notice
MEDFORD: Snow emergency beginning at 10 p.m.
NASHUA, N.H.: Snow emergency from Wednesday at midnight until Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
NEW BEDFORD: Parking ban starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday
SOMERVILLE: Snow emergency starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday
WORCESTER: Winter parking ban starting Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.