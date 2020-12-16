Comments
MANSFIELD (CBS) – The Stop & Shop in Mansfield was evacuated Wednesday after a bank robber claimed to have left explosives inside the building, police said. The man allegedly robbed the Citizen’s Bank inside the Chauncy Street supermarket at about 4:00 p.m.
The building was searched by Mansfield and State Police K9s. No explosives were found.
Police are still searching for the suspect who was captured on surveillance camera. He is described as a white man 50-60 years old, wearing a blue Patriots hat, orange GAP sweatshirt and gray carpenter pants. He was wearing a black mask and had green/blue eyes.
The incident is under investigation by Mansfield Police and the FBI.