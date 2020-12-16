Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on a storm that is expected to dump 8-14 inches of snow for much of Massachusetts late Wednesday night into Thursday.
You can watch it live at noon on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and transportation officials will join Baker for the update at the State House.
First flakes are set to arrive around 7 p.m. Wednesday in southwest Connecticut and by 11 p.m. in northeast Massachusetts.
So Governor Baker wants us to keep our windows open during a Nor’Easter? He said that. What an overgrown dope. Many need to continue doing our Global businesses with the foreign languages and education that we invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in and this bozo wants everyone locked in a 100 square yards of life to forget it all—–because “of your health”….waaaaaa.. Recall this clown. Election to vote him out couldn’t come soon enough.
see above, you cabbage.