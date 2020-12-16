BOSTON (CBS) — The injury bug has not only followed Gordon Hayward to Charlotte, but it’s still biting pretty hard. The Hornets’ star signing of the offseason is dealing with a fractured pinky finger on his right hand, the team announced Wednesday.
Hayward suffered the injury — an avulsion fracture — during Charlotte’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Monday. He will miss Thursday’s preseason game, and is considered day-to-day.
Hayward scored 14 points in his preseason debut with his new team, hitting five of his eight shots from the floor. He also dished out six assists and pulled down four rebounds for the Hornets.
Charlotte signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract last month, stealing him away from the Boston Celtics. Hayward battled injuries throughout his three years in Boston, most notably a severe ankle injury during his debut with the team that cost him the entire 2017-18 season.
Hayward looked to be back to his usual self throughout last season, but missed a month in December after breaking a bone in his wrist. He also missed most of Boston’s playoff run when he suffered an ankle injury in the C’s first game of the postseason.
Charlotte opens its 2020-21 season next Wednesday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.