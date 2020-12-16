CHARLESTOWN (CBS) – The Boston Police Department teamed up with several community organizations Wednesday for the George Collier Annual Holiday Community Give Back Program.
George Collier was a lieutenant with the Boston Police Department when he died suddenly in 2018. He was 52 years old. Collier was very active in the Charlestown community and gave back by spending time at the Boys & Girls Club.
On Wednesday, with help from the Boston police, 52 families from Charlestown’s Boys & Girls Club got $250 gift cards from Stop & Shop.
“One thing was prevalent: That we were all here to make sure their Christmas and holiday season is a memorable one where no one forgets them, no one is left behind,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.
The gifts were also made possible with the help of Bunker Hill Associates, the Boston Police Runners Club and the City of Boston Credit Union.