Bench Guards Shine, Stars Struggle & Other Overreactions To Celtics' Preseason OpenerAll the tempered reactions and overreactions to Boston's preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bill Belichick Gives Julian Edelman Update: 'In The Day-To-Day Category'Time is running out for Julian Edelman to return to the New England Patriots. And it doesn't seem as if the team will be rushing him back this week.

Payton Pritchard Impresses In His Celtics Preseason DebutPayton Pritchard turned some heads in his preseason debut, and showed why the Celtics drafted him with the 26th overall pick in November.

Meet The Man Who Makes Cam Newton A New Hat Every WeekMeet the man who is behind Patriots quarterback Cam Newton's style each week.

Matthew Slater Named As One Of Eight Finalists For Art Rooney Sportsmanship AwardLongtime Patriots captain Matthew Slater was named as one of eight finalists from around the NFL for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.