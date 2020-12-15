BOSTON (CBS) – Everything was falling into place at this time yesterday. Models seemed to be converging on a solution and confidence was growing in the meteorological world on a big hit for areas south of Boston with a significant drop off to the north. We were all sitting on a fastball last night and Mother Nature threw us a curve. Should have read the scouting report I guess. If there is one thing New Englander’s know, its weather can change on a dime, and so can the forecast.

If you read my little afternoon blog yesterday or perhaps flipped on WBZ and watched Eric Fisher last night, you heard things like…

-Light and fluffy snowfall for everyone

-Sharp cutoff to the snow shield north of Boston

-Highest snow totals to the south of Boston

That was SO YESTERDAY…

Today those statements read more like this…

-Light and fluffy snow NORTHWEST OF BOSTON, heavier and wetter along the Coast and southeast with some mixing on the Cape and Islands

-The snow shield will likely extend all the way north into SKI COUNTRY!

-WIDE SWATH of 8-14″ of snow in southern New England

So, yeah…big changes in the last 24 hours. Are we done? Time will tell.

One thing that didn’t change much, the timeline.

Timeline:

First flakes arrive around 7pm in southwest Connecticut and by 11pm in northeast (Essex County) Massachusetts.

Snowfall becomes steady after midnight in all of southern New England.

Heaviest snow falls from about 2am through 10am Thursday.

Intensity lessens after 10am, likely done with 80-90% of accumulation at that point.

Between 10am and 4pm we see scattered light to moderate snow bands, gradually decreasing in coverage.

After 4pm just a few leftover Coastal flurries.

Expected Snow Accumulation:

Widespread 8-14″ across most of southern New England, north of Cape Cod and the South Coast. Major difference here will be in the texture of the snow…light and fluffy stuff west of I95 and much heavier/wetter snow inside I95 including the Coastline and most of southeastern MA.

So, while you may get more precipitation to the south (water equivalent), it may end up adding to the same totals in the end. Less water content to the northwest but fluffier snow accumulates much more readily.

4-8″ across the South Coast and the Upper Cape near the Canal, also including Martha’s Vineyard. This due to a very wet snow/mixed precipitation.

4-8” north of Manchester and Keene, New Hampshire due to less available precipitation…very light and fluffy up there.

2-4″ over the Outer Cape and Nantucket, lots of mixing here

Winds:

Not a hugely powerful storm, so winds will not reach nearly as high as some of our more notable nor’easters in the past.

The strongest winds will be on the Outer Cape and Nantucket with gusts as high as 55mph.

Gusts between 35-45mph are expected along the remaining Coastline.

Inland, much less wind with winds peaking out mostly between 15-35mph.

Coastal Flooding:

Tides during the storm will be astronomically high, meaning we will need to be on the lookout for some coastal flooding.

Thankfully, the storms peak occurs during low tide (Thursday morning), so only expecting minor splashover and vulnerable road inundation during the midday high tide on Thursday (12:52pm in Boston).

By the way, this storm, as currently forecast, could be one of the biggest pre-Christmas storms ever in Boston! To reach the top 5 Boston would need to get more than 12.5” which was our last “big one” (pre-Christmas) back in 2008. Certainly has been a while since we had a big snow storm before Santa arrived in the City.

As always, we urge that you stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBSN Boston leading up to and during the nor’easter.