WALPOLE (CBS) — Walpole police are investigating after an explosive device “decimated” a mailbox last week. The department said they responded to the area of West Street and West Pine Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night for a report of a “loud explosion.”
Officers at the scene determined that someone put “some type of explosive device” inside a mailbox along the street.
“The device had exploded inside the mailbox with a relatively powerful force, as it decimated the mailbox and could have, at the very least, seriously injured anyone who might have been walking or operating a vehicle in the area of the blast,” police said in a statement. “Fortunately, no one was injured.”
Police don’t believe this was a targeted attack. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 508-660-3633.
