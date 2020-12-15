BOSTON (CBS) — Forget the PS5 – it seems like what everyone in Massachusetts really wants these days is a pet sugar glider.
Last week the MSPCA put out a call to find forever homes for 44 sugar gliders at its adoption centers in Methuen and Jamaica Plain. The organization tweeted Tuesday that it has received more than 5,000 adoption inquiries for the exotic animals.
The marsupials are all spoken for and will be going home with their new families after their neuter surgeries.
Update: We’ve gotten over 5,000 adoption inquiries (!) for the Sugar Gliders. Neuter surgeries are underway — and soon they’ll be in adoptive homes! #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/UNsUkcjnTu
— MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) December 15, 2020
The MSPCA said last week that sugar gliders “can make great pets” for anyone who has experience with small mammals. They were recovered from an owner in Hampshire County who had to surrender the animals when they started reproducing.
“Sugar Gliders are playful and curious animals who love to hang out with others of their own kind, as well as with people,” MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said. “And because they’re marsupials, they have a natural affinity for pouches—or shirt pockets, or fabric pouches that can be made or bought at pet stores.”