Bill Belichick Admits Passing Game 'Not As Efficient As We Need It To Be'The Patriots' head coach admitted what is painfully obvious to anyone who's watched the team play this year: the passing game just isn't good enough.

CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Set To Air Special Kid-Focused Broadcast Of NFL Wild Card Game January 10In addition to its regular broadcast on CBS, the CBS Sports crew is partnering with Nick to put on a kid-friendly version of the broadcast with interactive elements, a halftime sneak peek at a new show and more.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 15: Jalen Hurts A Legit QB1 Option?The Eagles rookie put up a strong game on Sunday despite facing the league's best defense. Can he repeat those performances down the stretch?

Patriots Playoff Chances Suffer Near-Knockout Blow From Ravens' Win Over BrownsThe Patriots' playoff chances are lying on the mat. Now it's just a matter of the ref counting to 10.

Lamar Jackson Swears He 'Didn't Pull A Paul Pierce,' Denies Emergency Bathroom SituationLamar Jackson swears his injury was real before his triumphant return in the Ravens' wild win over the Browns on Monday Night Football.