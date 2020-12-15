Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on coronavirus in Massachusetts.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders will join Baker for the update at the State House.
As of Monday, there have been 283,146 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts while the total number of deaths is 11,135. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.71%.