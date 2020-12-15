BOSTON (CBS) — Health officials reported 3,720 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 55 more deaths in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 286,866 while the total number of deaths is 11,190.
There were 61,236 total new tests reported.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.88%.
There are 1,834 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Tuesday, an increase of 46 since Monday. There are 371 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 72,587 active cases in Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said there has been a significant spike in COVID cases since Thanksgiving. He is urging people not to hold gatherings during the upcoming holiday season.
I urge, in a “content neutral” manner, Charlie Parker to SHUT UP!