BOSTON (CBS) – An online petition has gained more than 7,000 signatures asking Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to revisit his decision to close gyms and fitness studios.

“This is just one more tough blow,” said Mike Flynn as he was leaving his final fitness class of 2020.

Beginning on Wednesday, gyms and fitness studios will be shut down for at least three weeks in several cities, including Boston, Somerville, Newton and Brockton.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he hopes to avoid a much larger shutdown later on.

“This is not targeting specific sectors that cause the virus. This is an effort to reduce overall activity outside of the home,” said Mayor Walsh.

The owner my MYSTRYDE fitness studio Rebecca Skudder disagrees telling WBZ-TV she believes the industry is being unfairly punished.

“When I looked at those numbers, someone needs to stand up and advocate for this,” said Skudder. “I think our spread is even lower than restaurants.”

Her online petition, Save Boston Fitness, has gained more than 7,000 signatures from gym owners and instructors frustrated by the latest round of closures.

They’re begging the mayor to revisit his decision.

“It’s not going to solve the problem. It’s going to put people out of business without any funding from the state, from the federal government,” said Skudder.

Among the other businesses forced to close: museums, movie theaters, aquariums, arcades and bar seating at restaurants.

After being cooped up inside, Mike Flynn said exercise is critical – especially with the year we’ve had.

“I also work from home, so I stare at a screen all day. It’s nice to remove myself from that,” he said. “Something had to be done. I just don’t think this is the step to move the needle in the right direction.”

Mayor Walsh said he plans to revisit the COVID-19 restrictions after three weeks.