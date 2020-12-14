NEWTON (CBS) — Newton, Somerville, and Brockton are following Boston’s lead and putting extra coronavirus precautions in place. The cities say they will roll back to a modified version of Phase 2 Step 2.

Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone said the region wanted to “work together because we understood a regional approach will have the most impact.”

Closures in Somerville include gyms, indoor non-athletic instructional classes for adults, and indoor recreational and athletic facilities, except for youth sports. Pools can stay open with pre-registration required.

Somerville already had closures and restrictions that will remain the same for:

Outdoor theaters and outdoor performance venues

Indoor theaters, arenas, and performance venues, including concert halls

Museums

Movie theaters

Indoor live theaters

Bowling facilities, arcades, and gaming spaces

Indoor event spaces (meeting rooms, ballrooms, private party rooms, social clubs)

Office spaces may remain open at 40 percent capacity. Restricted bar seating is allowed.

The situation is similar in Newton, though non-athletic adult instructional classes can continue in groups of ten or less.

In Brockton, Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement, “COVID-19 case counts in Brockton have risen dramatically over the past several weeks along with patient capacity at our local hospitals. In order to keep our citizens safe, we need to limit spread in high-contact areas. Returning to Phase 2.2 will close high-contact locations like gyms, museums, indoor event spaces and theaters of all kinds.”

Changes go into effect in Boston and Somerville on Wednesday. The change doesn’t go into effect until Friday in Newton. on Friday. Similar to Boston, the change will be in effect for at least three weeks.

According to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Winthrop, Lynn, and Arlington will also be announcing rollbacks.

One Boston gym owner said the changes don’t make sense.

“The data has proven, data from Massachusetts, New York, Colorado, several other states, that gyms are safe.” Healthworks Fitness President Mark Harrington, Jr. said.

The latest rollback will leave dozens of instructors without work right before the holidays.

One gym-goer told WBZ-TV she understood the changes.

“People are definitely not social distancing in some areas, but here, obviously we are. So because of the discrepancies everywhere, I think it is necessary just to be safe,” said Caitlin McCollum.