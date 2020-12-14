BOSTON (CBS) – This is the week snow lovers have been waiting for. Monday gives us a quick chance of accumulation while a coastal storm will impact us from Wednesday night through Thursday. Here’s how the systems are shaping up as of Monday morning:

Monday:

A quick wave of energy will move through the Tri-State and Mid-Atlantic near lunchtime. Showers will slide north around 11 a.m. and impact southern New England through the evening commute. Interior locations as well as those north of Boston will likely see steady snow allowing for light accumulation.

The best case to see 1-to-2 inches will be towards the Worcester Hills. Grassy coatings are likely near 495 and 128. South and east of Boston will see a mainly rain event. A few flakes will mix in, but this will end up as wet rather than white for Bristol and Plymouth counties along with the Cape and Islands.

Monday’s system will continue to strengthen as it moves towards the north Atlantic. This locks in the cold air for New England through midweek which is the perfect set up for the robust system on Thursday.

Wednesday:

Clouds increase and snow will begin after sunset. Limited impact that day.

Thursday:

Steady snow will arrive after midnight and continue through the morning commute. This will lead to very slow travel as the snowfall rates will likely lead to low visibility. The intensity of this will only increase through midday and accumulates rapidly through the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 20s most of the day making this snow light and fluffy. This means snow will stack up rather impressively but will also be easy to move.

As of now, the European forecasting model is the more aggressive of the outlooks. It’s suggesting this nor’easter lands just offshore giving all of southern New England an opportunity to see 12 inches.

The American model (GFS) still keeps this system farther south which would lead to far lower values.

Regardless of the outcome, the main impact will be travel. With “work from home” and “remote learning,” the concern will be less than previous years, however this should not be taken lightly.

We will be focusing on this system all week long and there will be plenty of variations until the final forecast. Stay with the WBZ-TV Weather Team as we track this over the next few days!