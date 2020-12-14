BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts electors met Monday afternoon and cast the state’s 11 electoral votes for president and vice president, choosing President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, respectively. The Democratic nominees handily won Massachusetts with more than 65% of the vote.
The electors, who were chosen by Massachusetts voters in the Nov. 3 election, gathered to cast their votes in the House chamber at the Massachusetts Statehouse.
The 11 electors reflects the number of U.S. House and Senate seats each state has in Congress. Massachusetts has nine House seats and two Senate seats.
Earlier in the day New Hampshire officially awarded its four electoral votes to Biden and Harris.
The presidential election is a two-step process in the U.S. Voters nationwide cast their ballots in November. The candidates receiving the most votes generally win that state’s electoral votes and receive that number of electors in the Electoral College.
Electors from each state then gather in December to officially vote for president and vice president. The candidates who receive a majority of the 538 votes in the Electoral College win.
