By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — TSA officers stopped someone from boarding a plane at Boston’s Logan Airport with box cutters concealed inside a shampoo bottle, the agency said Monday morning.

Photos tweeted by the TSA show the box cutters covered in shampoo from the 23.7-ounce Head & Shoulders bottle.

“Nice try…but @TSA officers @BostonLogan still caught a passenger trying to make a “clean” get away by packing two box cutters in a shampoo bottle. @MassStatePolice responded and took possession of the items,” the TSA tweeted.

WBZ-TV is reaching out to State Police for more information.

