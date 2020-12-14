BOSTON (CBS) — TSA officers stopped someone from boarding a plane at Boston’s Logan Airport with box cutters concealed inside a shampoo bottle, the agency said Monday morning.
Photos tweeted by the TSA show the box cutters covered in shampoo from the 23.7-ounce Head & Shoulders bottle.
“Nice try…but @TSA officers @BostonLogan still caught a passenger trying to make a “clean” get away by packing two box cutters in a shampoo bottle. @MassStatePolice responded and took possession of the items,” the TSA tweeted.
Nice try…but @TSA officers @BostonLogan still caught a passenger trying to make a "clean" get away by packing two box cutters in a shampoo bottle. @MassStatePolice responded and took possession of the items.👊🏼👮🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/988qDkf2b9
— TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) December 14, 2020
WBZ-TV is reaching out to State Police for more information.