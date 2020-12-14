Cam Newton Passionately Defends Relationship With Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick"One thing that's not about to happen, and let me be perfectly clear, you're not about to create any type of division between me and Josh McDaniels," Newton said.

Is Jayson Tatum A Little Bit Taller? Donovan Mitchell Isn't Buying ItBrad Stevens says Jayson Tatum is a little bit taller heading into the new season, but Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell isn't buying it.

Cleveland Indians Reportedly Changing Team Name After 105 YearsCleveland's move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins.

Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Patriots Got A Little Bit Of Help Over WeekendThe Patriots are going to need all the help they can get to sneak into the playoffs. On Sunday, they got a little bit of that help.

Tom Brady Reaches 30 TD Mark For First Time Since 2017 With Connection To Rob GronkowskiTom Brady reached a milestone he hadn't touched for the past two seasons.