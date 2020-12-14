Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,572 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 37 more deaths on Monday. There were 56,122 total new tests reported.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 283,146 while the total number of deaths is 11,135.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 5.71%.
There are 1,788 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday, an increase of 81 since Sunday. There are 354 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 72,883 active cases in Massachusetts.