Sad Statistical Rankings Show Just How Bad Patriots' Offense Has Been In 2020The raw numbers on the Patriots, with just one game left to be played in Week 14 of the NFL, are grisly.

Red Sox Sign Outfielder Hunter Renfroe To One-Year ContractThe Red Sox have signed outfielder Hunter Renfroe to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. That could signify the end of Jackie Bradley Jr.'s playing days in Boston.

Cam Newton Passionately Defends Relationship With Josh McDaniels, Bill Belichick"One thing that's not about to happen, and let me be perfectly clear, you're not about to create any type of division between me and Josh McDaniels," Newton said.

Is Jayson Tatum A Little Bit Taller? Donovan Mitchell Isn't Buying ItBrad Stevens says Jayson Tatum is a little bit taller heading into the new season, but Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell isn't buying it.

Cleveland Indians Reportedly Changing Team Name After 105 YearsCleveland's move away from Indians follows a similar decision earlier this year by the NFL's Washington Football Team, which was previously known as the Redskins.