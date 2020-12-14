BOSTON (CBS) – Twenty-eight Boston public schools re-opened Monday allowing about 1,700 high-needs students to return to the classroom.

The move came just hours after the Boston Teachers Union passed a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Brenda Cassellius over safety concerns.

Eliot Elementary School in the North End was one of the schools that re-opened and while teachers were there to greet students Monday morning, they said more needs to be done.

“All of our educators showed up for our students because that’s never been the issue for us. The issue has always been about safety, equity and transparency,” union president Jessica Tang told WBZ-TV.

Cassellius has not responded to the union’s vote yet.

“We didn’t want to do that. Nobody wants to take that type of vote,” Tang said.

In a statement, the union said the superintendent refused “to formally extend equal and uniform safety provisions” from the four schools that have been open to the 28 that reopened Monday.

“I truly don’t know. And that is like the million dollar question,” Tang told WBZ. “Because if it’s good enough for the other schools, students and families, why would it not be good enough for all the rest?”

The district shared a photo of what classrooms will look like. Desks are spaced apart for physical distancing and there was an air purifier in the back of the room.

Last week we delivered freestanding air purifiers to all @BostonSchools currently providing in-person learning to students. Additional safety measures include medical grade PPE for staff, air quality testing, free COVID-19 testing for staff and more: https://t.co/wMrFwKOVkh pic.twitter.com/pkPfxh4n81 — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) December 14, 2020

Other additional safety measures include providing medical grade personal protective equipment for staff, testing air quality and ventilation in school buildings, and inviting staff to participate in free testing at or near their school.

“Right now there’s one place that they are offering for all of the schools,” Tang said.

The teachers union said right now testing isn’t as accessible as it should be and at-home testing kits are being offered at some schools and not others.

“Teaching both remotely and in-person at the same time is even harder,” the union president said.

The issue that goes beyond safety, according to the Boston Teachers Union, is the expectation to do both simultaneously and the quality of learning students will get as a result

“If students and families are taking risks to go into schools and educators are taking risks to go into schools, then we have to ensure what they are showing up for is worth those risks,” Tang said.