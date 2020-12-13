SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Mayor Joe Curtatone said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s recent decision to roll back to Phase 3, Step 1 in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan is not enough. Instead, the Somerville mayor is urging Baker to take “deliberate, decisive, definitive action” to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Massachusetts officially moved back to Phase 3, Step 1 as of midnight Sunday. As a result, some businesses like indoor theaters and performance venues must close, and others must reduce capacity.
But Curtatone said he agrees with recent comments from two health experts who said in the Boston Globe that Baker’s “weak actions” are “inexcusable.”
“I agree. As experts have warned us, to say we are in the crucible is an understatement. We have already crossed the threshold of the darkest part of this pandemic,” said Curtatone. “We’re being overwhelmed by cases. Our healthcare system is showing signs of strain. People are dying. How much death are we willing to tolerate? We need to take deliberate, decisive, definitive action to reverse the trend of community transmission if we want to save lives, and if we want to get our economy back on track and get kids back in school.”
Curtatone said “We want to work with the governor. This is not a fight against the governor.”
The Somerville mayor said contact tracing is falling short in Massachusetts. He said about 25 percent of contacts are not being reached at all when someone tests positive for COVID.
“We’re overwhelmed right now. We might be too late in many cases, but we still can save lives,” said Curtatone.
