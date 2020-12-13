Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Work to update the exit numbers on Interstate-90 begins Sunday. The Mass Pike work will be done overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Crews will start westbound from Boston to New York, and then go eastbound from New York to Boston, taking about two weeks in each direction.
MassDOT has launched an interactive website, NewMassExits.com, to show what the new mileage-based exit numbers will be.
Key locations will have signs with the old exit numbers for at least the next two years.
MassDOT said there are several benefits to the change, including making it easier for drivers to calculate the distance to their destination and better emergency response.
This is all to cause traffic, who cares about what number the exits are? So long as there is an on-ramp and an off-ramp